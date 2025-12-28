403
Niger Enforces Visa Ban on US Citizens
(MENAFN) Niger has introduced a prohibition on granting visas to American nationals, indefinitely preventing them from entering the country. The announcement was made by a news agency on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.
Officials explained that the move is based on the principle of reciprocity, after Washington recently placed Niger on a list of states whose citizens will be denied entry under expanded US travel restrictions. According to the news agency, the decision also reflects an effort to reinforce national sovereignty and signals a change in Niamey’s foreign policy approach.
On December 16, US President Donald Trump signed a decree instituting a comprehensive entry ban on several nations, including Niger and four other African countries – Burkina Faso, Mali, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone. Trump justified the measure by pointing to terrorist activity in the Sahel region, such as kidnappings and attacks, along with alleged visa overstays by Nigerien citizens in the US.
The suspension applies to both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa categories and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.
This reciprocal restriction comes amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Sahel. Washington has sought to diplomatically isolate Niger and its allies Burkina Faso and Mali following military coups in those states, including halting development assistance. The move underscores a broader regional pattern of nations resisting what they view as Western intrusion into their domestic affairs.
