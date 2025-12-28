403
Widespread international criticism after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, as an independent state has prompted strong reactions from Türkiye, several Middle Eastern and African countries, and international organizations.
A spokesperson for Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Oncu Keceli, described Israel’s announcement as another example of unlawful actions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, aimed at generating regional and global instability. Keceli emphasized that the move represents open interference in Somalia’s internal affairs and stressed that decisions regarding the country’s future—including the status of Somaliland—must reflect the will of the Somali people. He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to peace and security in the Horn of Africa, affirming Ankara’s full support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.
Somali officials also strongly condemned the recognition. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called the move “against international law” and described it as unacceptable interference in Somalia’s domestic matters, asserting that “Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far.” The Somali Foreign Ministry similarly rejected the step as unlawful and reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under international and regional frameworks.
Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, president of Somalia’s Southwest State, echoed the condemnation on social media, stating: “I firmly reject PM Netanyahu’s declaration recognizing Somaliland,” and adding that the decision “violates international law and threatens Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.”
The coordinated responses underscore the broad international opposition to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and highlight concerns over its potential impact on regional stability.
