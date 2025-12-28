HUAWEI Mate XT In White Becomes Available For Pre-Order In UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December, 2025 – Following the unprecedented success of the world's first trifold smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN, Huawei has announced the launch of a stunning new White version. This new colourway brings the elegance of white vegan leather with signature gold accents, offering a more commanding aesthetic.

The pre-orders of the white version of the HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN with a storage memory of 1 TB will start from 29 December at a price of 9,999 AED which was originally 12,999 AED with free foldable keyboard worth 499 AED through Huawei's official website.

With the introduction of the White edition of the Mate XT, Huawei brings a touch of pristine luxury to its groundbreaking trifold model. The back panel is crafted from premium, durable vegan leather that offers a soft texture. Adorning the back panel is the iconic Eonic curves camera ring featuring a unique folded marble vein pattern, making the aesthetic even more distinctive and luxurious. Born from exquisite metal craftsmanship, the beautiful marble vein texture is created by 80 layers of metallic sheets meticulously forged and polished into a one-of-a-kind pattern.

Spanning 10.2 inches when fully unfolded, this is the world's largest smartphone display to date. Thanks to the ingenious hinge design that folds both inwards and outwards at the same time, the Mate XT can be used in single-screen, dual-screen, or triple-screen configurations. When completely folded, the screen measures 6.4 inches, the size of a regular smartphone. Unfolded once to the dual-screen mode, users will have a 7.9-inch screen.

The Advanced Precision Hinge System on the HUAWEI Mate XT uses high-strength steel to ensure the durability of this complex folding mechanism. It's even more amazing that such a slim phone still packs a 5600mAh battery, more than many flagships, and supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Despite the incredibly slim build, the phone still fits a 10-step adjustable physical aperture. This gives users even more control over light intake and depth of field while shooting. The phone also supports ultra-wide-angle photography and comes with a periscope camera with 5.5x optical zoom, making it easy to capture both distant and close-up subjects with stunning clarity.

