New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The year 2025 will go down as a truly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious chapter in the journey of Indian sports, marked by sustained excellence, growing belief and an expanding culture of support across disciplines.

From Olympic sports to cricket, India witnessed not just improved results but a deeper public connection with sport, signalling a nation steadily embracing a multi-sport identity.

Former athletes believe that consistent institutional backing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role in this upward curve. Enhanced infrastructure, structured grassroots programmes and targeted funding have allowed athletes to prepare and perform at a higher level.

The impact was evident across boxing, wrestling, shooting, badminton, athletics, chess and several other Olympic disciplines, alongside cricket's continued dominance.

World Championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri echoed the optimism surrounding Indian sport while speaking to IANS.“India has achieved new heights in all sports. The Modi government is doing really good work for sports. This year was wonderful for Indian sports, and the coming year is even bigger with the Cricket World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I am sure India will continue to progress,” Bidhuri said.

Para athletes, too, continued to receive strong backing from the government in 2025, reinforcing the message that inclusivity remains central to India's sporting vision. Enhanced funding, exposure and infrastructure ensured that para sports grew not on the margins, but as an integral part of the country's sporting ecosystem. Their performances and rising visibility inspired millions and underlined India's commitment to empowering every athlete, regardless of physical limitations.

The global spotlight briefly turned towards the country earlier this month when football icon Lionel Messi visited India, an event that went beyond fandom and celebration. His presence sent out a clear message to the sporting world that India is no longer just an emerging sports nation but one ready to host, embrace and rise to any big challenge ahead.

As 2025 draws to a close, Indian sport stands confident, inclusive and ambitious, poised for even greater milestones on the global stage.