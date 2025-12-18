Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls Expands Holiday LEGO® Trading, Rewards, And Community Events

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bricks & Minifigs Logo"The South Dakota-based toy store has announced holiday LEGO® trade-ins, minifig swap events, rewards across four locations, and weekly bulk LEGO deals.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - As the holiday season approaches, Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls is leaning into what has made it a standout LEGO store in Sioux Falls: community-driven programs that help families, collectors, and builders make space for new creations while keeping LEGO® in circulation locally.

Throughout December, the locally owned toy store is encouraging customers to trade in LEGO sets and minifigures for holiday cash or store credit. The initiative gives families an opportunity to refresh collections before the holidays while supporting reuse and creativity within the local LEGO community.

One of the newest additions to the store's event lineup is Minifig Swap Tuesdays, a program designed to bring LEGO fans together around one of the most collectible parts of the hobby. Each Tuesday, customers can bring in up to two complete minifigures in good condition and trade them for minifigs of equal or lesser value from a designated in-store selection. The swaps are assessed by staff and are available while supplies last, adding a rotating and interactive element to the minifig store experience.

Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls has also expanded its rewards program, allowing customers to earn and redeem points across four Bricks & Minifigs locations: Sioux Falls, Minnetonka, Shakopee, and Woodbury. Shoppers earn rewards for in-store purchases and can redeem them on most in-store LEGO products, making it easier for LEGO fans who visit multiple locations to stay engaged year-round.

Another ongoing draw is the store's bulk LEGO refill deal, which runs every Monday through Thursday. Customers can purchase a refillable container and return on eligible days to refill it with bulk LEGO parts for $15 per container, customer and day. The program has become popular with builders looking for affordable LEGO parts for custom builds, creative projects, and holiday downtime activities.

As December continues to unfold, Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls is positioning itself not just as a place to shop for LEGO, but as a place to trade, build, and reconnect with the community and the joy of LEGO during the busiest season of the year.

About Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls

Bricks & Minifigs Sioux Falls buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®. The store offers new and used LEGO sets, certified pre-owned sets, bulk LEGO bricks, and hundreds of minifigures. It's a one-stop LEGO destination for families, collectors, and fans of all ages.

