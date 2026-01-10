Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Egypt Beat Ivory Coast To Reach Africa Cup Of Nations Semis

2026-01-10 07:09:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Agadir, Morocco: Mohamed Salah scored as he edged closer to a first Africa Cup of Nations winners medal by captaining Egypt to a 3-2 victory over defending champions Ivory Coast in a thrilling quarter-final on Saturday.

Omar Marmoush and Ramy Rabia scored for Egypt, then Ahmed Aboul-Fetouh conceded an own goal before half-time. Salah doubled the lead soon after the break and Guela Doue pulled one back.

The Peninsula

