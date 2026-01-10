Egypt Beat Ivory Coast To Reach Africa Cup Of Nations Semis
Agadir, Morocco: Mohamed Salah scored as he edged closer to a first Africa Cup of Nations winners medal by captaining Egypt to a 3-2 victory over defending champions Ivory Coast in a thrilling quarter-final on Saturday.
Omar Marmoush and Ramy Rabia scored for Egypt, then Ahmed Aboul-Fetouh conceded an own goal before half-time. Salah doubled the lead soon after the break and Guela Doue pulled one back.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment