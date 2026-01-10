Slovakia To Sign Agreement With US On Nuclear Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Reuters reports.

Slovakia, which currently has five nuclear reactors at two power plants, has been negotiating with Washington since last year to build a large plant in partnership with the American company Westinghouse.

Fico said on Saturday that the power plant will have a capacity of nearly 1,200 MW, which exceeds the capacity of the existing units.

“In cooperation with American partners, we want to build a new huge block in purely state ownership on the grounds of the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice,” Fico said, without providing details.

The Slovak prime minister noted that he wants to participate in the signing of a more general agreement on cooperation between Slovakia and the United States in the nuclear field, which will take place on Friday in Washington. He did not provide more detailed information about the signing of the agreement.

In October, the Slovak government approved an intergovernmental agreement with the US on the construction of a new power unit, and in December, Fico said that US President Donald Trump had invited him to the United States during this year's World Cup to sign an agreement on nuclear energy between the two countries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico acknowledges differences in views on the situation with Ukraine, but is counting on mutually beneficial projects and plans to hold an off-site meeting of the governments of the two countries.

Photo: freepik