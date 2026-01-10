Drones Launch Massive Attack On Voronezh, Russia, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Voronezh region.

“In total, air defense forces and electronic warfare means detected, destroyed, and suppressed 17 unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky over Voronezh and two districts of the region,” the message says.

According to the Telegram channel SHOT, about 20 explosions were heard over Voronezh. Air defense forces are working on Armed Forces of Ukraine drones. Eyewitnesses report that smoke is visible over one of the districts.

“Burning debris from Ukrainian Armed Forces Chaklun-V drones has been found in various parts of Voronezh. The number of victims has risen to four,” the SHOT Telegram channel later reported.

“Voronezh is trying to shoot it down,” Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported on Telegram.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck an oil depot in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federatio and a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.