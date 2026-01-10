Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shamakhi District Earthquake 2026: 3.8 Magnitude, No Damage Confirmed

Shamakhi District Earthquake 2026: 3.8 Magnitude, No Damage Confirmed


2026-01-10 07:05:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) No damage or other consequences have been reported following the recent earthquake in the Shamakhi district.

According to Azernews, Mehriban Eyubova, Deputy Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, informed Azertag.

According to her, relevant authorities were contacted immediately after the tremors, and to date, no reports of damage have been received.

It should be noted that, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the earthquake occurred today at 18:55 local time. The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.8, with its epicenter located at a depth of 8 kilometres.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110581756



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search