Shamakhi District Earthquake 2026: 3.8 Magnitude, No Damage Confirmed
According to Azernews, Mehriban Eyubova, Deputy Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, informed Azertag.
According to her, relevant authorities were contacted immediately after the tremors, and to date, no reports of damage have been received.
It should be noted that, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the earthquake occurred today at 18:55 local time. The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.8, with its epicenter located at a depth of 8 kilometres.
