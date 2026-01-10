Roma Beat Sassuolo To Close In On Serie A Leaders Inter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Roma moved three points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sassuolo in Rome.

Down to the bare bones due to a clutch of injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Roma moved into third thanks to quickfire late goals from Manu Kone and Matias Soule which broke Sassuolo's brave resistance.

Roma's French midfielder #17 Manu Kone celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at the Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Kone thumped home the opener with his head from Soule's pinpoint cross in the 77th minute to spark delirium in the Stadio Olimpico.

And fans were sure of the three points for their team two minutes later when Soule calmly rolled home Stephan El Shaarawy's delicate flick at the end of a flowing passing move.

Argentine forward Soule told DAZN he would buy El Shaarawy "a bottle of wine" in front of his grinning veteran teammate who in stoppage time hit the bar and and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Roma's Argentine forward #18 Matias Soule (R) celebrates with Roma's Italian forward #92 Stephan El Shaarawy (L) after scoring his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at the Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

"Thankfully the second half was played in a difference spirit to the first, matches get more open as they go on... all we can do is carry on going as we are," said Soule.

Roma, who had seven players out of action and five academy players on the bench, are level on 39 points with second-placed AC Milan who play at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team were a completely different proposition in the second half after a drab opening period in which Sassuolo -- 12th and 10 points above the relegation zone -- held their own.

"There was more intensity in the second half but above all there was more quality," said Gasperini.

"I started seeing what I see in training: good play in tight situations and the ability to create danger in the opposition's area.

"I can only thank the players for their extraordinary commitment and character, but also for their quality."

Roma's Italian head coach Gian Piero Gasperini gestures during the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)



Roma's Argentine forward #21 Paulo Dybala salutes supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Both Milan and Inter, who host Napoli in the weekend's headline clash at the San Siro, have a game in hand on Roma due to their participation in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

After Napoli, Inter face lowly Lecce at home on Wednesday while the next day Milan make the short trip to lakeside Lombard rivals Como, whose hopes of Champions League football were dented slightly by a 1-1 draw with 10-man Bologna.