Moca Network Launches Mocaproof Beta, The Digital Identity Verification And Reward Platform

Moca Network, a flagship project by Animoca Brands to build the world's largest chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, today announced the beta launch of MocaProof, a gamified digital identity verification and reward platform that leverages blockchain to simplify and advance data privacy and self-sovereignty.

MocaProof enables privacy-preserving credential verification for participants to prove ownership, participation, and qualifications on various on-chain and off-chain ecosystems, without the need to disclose raw data or identifiable information.

MocaProof is integrated with Moca Network's AIR Kit and Moca Chain to enable reusable, interoperable, and verifiable identity data across its network of platforms, providing zero-knowledge proof, decentralized data storage, on-chain monetization, and single sign-on. ​

MocaProof allows users to explore and verify credentials in its credential proof marketplace across categories including influence, finance, loyalty, and activity. All credentials available through the credential proof marketplace are issued by verified partners and validated using zkProofs, ensuring both the integrity and interoperability of private data.

MocaProof includes a virtual companion named Mocat, a cute and friendly character within the Mocaverse. Mocat provides users of MocaProof with a personal visualization of their verified credentials. As a user verifies more credentials through MocaProof, their Mocat evolves with different traits that represent the growth and rarity of the user's verified data. The evolution of a Mocat will also unlock rewards, depending on the Mocat's rarity.

In addition, it is intended that MocaProof will integrate an incentive framework that enables users who verify their credentials through MocaProof to claim rewards starting from the official launch. Verified users can earn MOCA Coin (MOCA), airdrops of tokens provided by Moca Network's partners, AIR SP (the stablecoin-backed loyalty points that can be spent in AIR Shop, Moca Network's verifiable loyalty platform), and more.

MocaProof beta launch is currently available on the Moca Chain Testnet, and is scheduled to transition to mainnet later in 2026. To commemorate the launch of MocaProof, a month-long campaign featuring NFT-related credentials and an NFT competition will feature a reward pool equivalent to US$50,000. For more information, users can visit app.moca.network.

​About Moca Network

Moca Network is building the world's largest chain-agnostic decentralized identity network, with privacy-preserved infrastructure for identity verifications, and interoperability of users and data across industries and ecosystems. As the premier identity ecosystem created by Animoca Brands, Moca Network brings together over 600 portfolio companies, more than 700 million addressable users, and a diverse range of enterprise partners. Moca Network utilizes MOCA Coin as its utility and governance token.

