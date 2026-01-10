Emergency Power Cuts Continue In Kyiv - DTEK
"Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv due to the consequences of shelling and network overload. Emergency power cuts are not subject to schedules, as they occur in response to critical imbalances in the power system," the statement said.
DTEK urges people to use powerful appliances in turn, because“every kilowatt is a contribution to shared sustainability.”Read also: Russian army loses another 880 soldiers in war against Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of January 9.
Emergency power cuts were introduced in all areas of the capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment