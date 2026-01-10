Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergency Power Cuts Continue In Kyiv - DTEK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids website.

"Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv due to the consequences of shelling and network overload. Emergency power cuts are not subject to schedules, as they occur in response to critical imbalances in the power system," the statement said.

DTEK urges people to use powerful appliances in turn, because“every kilowatt is a contribution to shared sustainability.”

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of January 9.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in all areas of the capital.

UkrinForm

