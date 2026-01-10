403
EU Urges Ending Hostilities In Syria's Aleppo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday called for immediate cessation all hostilities in and around Aleppo city, north Syria, stressing the importance of protecting civilians at all times and ensuring unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.
The EU urges all parties to adhere to the ceasefire announced today and to urgently return to political dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive political solution, EU Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement this evening.
El Anouni emphasized that achieving stability across Syria is a key element in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive transition that meets the aspirations of all Syrians.
El Anouni reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening the political track, in a way that contributes to ending the suffering of the Syrian people and achieving lasting peace in the country. (end)
