Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Urges Ending Hostilities In Syria's Aleppo

EU Urges Ending Hostilities In Syria's Aleppo


2026-01-10 07:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday called for immediate cessation all hostilities in and around Aleppo city, north Syria, stressing the importance of protecting civilians at all times and ensuring unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.
The EU urges all parties to adhere to the ceasefire announced today and to urgently return to political dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive political solution, EU Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement this evening.
El Anouni emphasized that achieving stability across Syria is a key element in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive transition that meets the aspirations of all Syrians.
El Anouni reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening the political track, in a way that contributes to ending the suffering of the Syrian people and achieving lasting peace in the country. (end)
arn


MENAFN10012026000071011013ID1110581746



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search