According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The volume of forcibly seized property in 2025 increased 4.5 times compared to 2024 and exceeded 3.1 trillion rubles, while the total amount of assets transferred to the state since 2022 reached 4.3 trillion rubles.

Big business was hit the hardest: in 2025, well-known Russian billionaires lost their assets. Dmytro Kamenshchyk lost Domodedovo Airport, Denys Shtenhelov lost the KDV Group holding company, and Konstantyn Strukov lost the Yuzhuralzoloto group. Strategic enterprises, shopping centers, industrial facilities, energy companies, medical institutions, infrastructure facilities, and even educational institutions are being nationalized en masse. Property is being seized particularly actively in the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Urals, and the Far East.

The Kremlin is using five key mechanisms to effectively deprive businesses of their property rights: from“anti-corruption” lawsuits and the revision of privatization in the 1990s and 2000s to accusations of“extremism” and ties to foreign countries. This practice demonstrates the complete dependence of the judicial system on political decisions and turns nationalization into an instrument of political repression and redistribution of property in the interests of businessmen controlled by Putin's regime.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian State Duma passed a law allowing apartments and houses in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to be declared“ownerless and confiscated.

