Saudi Market Access Widens For Global Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia will allow all foreign investors to participate directly in its financial markets from February 1, marking a significant liberalisation as the kingdom intensifies efforts to draw sustained overseas capital and deepen market liquidity. The policy shift removes longstanding eligibility thresholds that limited access to a narrower group of institutions, signalling a more open framework aligned with global investment practices.

The Capital Markets Authority said the changes abolish the Qualified Foreign Investor category, a regime that previously restricted participation to international institutions meeting minimum asset and experience criteria and maintaining a consistent presence in the market. By scrapping that concept, the regulator is opening equities, debt instruments and other listed securities to a broader range of foreign participants, including asset managers, hedge funds and family offices that had been excluded or deterred by administrative hurdles.

Officials have framed the move as a continuation of reforms aimed at improving market efficiency and transparency, while supporting the wider economic diversification agenda. The Saudi stock exchange has expanded rapidly over the past decade, with market capitalisation rising on the back of large initial public offerings, privatisations and a steady pipeline of listings across sectors such as energy, banking, healthcare and technology. Opening the market further is intended to convert scale into depth by widening the investor base and encouraging longer-term capital inflows.

Under the previous system, foreign investors could access Saudi securities through swaps or via the Qualified Foreign Investor programme, both of which imposed additional costs and operational complexity. Market participants have argued that these structures reduced the attractiveness of the market compared with other emerging economies that permit direct ownership with lighter onboarding requirements. The regulator's decision removes a layer of intermediation and aligns ownership rules more closely with international norms.

See also Barq's rapid rise reshapes Saudi digital payments

The timing is notable. Saudi Arabia has increased debt issuance in both local and international markets, while companies across consumer goods, logistics and renewables have sought public listings. Broader foreign access is expected to support pricing efficiency, reduce volatility and enhance coverage by global research houses, factors that can influence inclusion and weighting in major equity and bond indices.

Analysts say the reform could also improve the composition of foreign flows. While index-tracking funds already participate through existing channels, direct access may encourage more active strategies focused on corporate governance, environmental disclosures and earnings growth. Such investors tend to engage more closely with management and regulators, potentially raising standards across the market.

At the same time, the regulator has emphasised that safeguards remain in place. Disclosure requirements, market conduct rules and enforcement mechanisms continue to apply equally to domestic and foreign participants. Authorities have also highlighted ongoing upgrades to post-trade infrastructure, including settlement cycles and custody frameworks, to ensure the market can absorb increased participation without operational strain.

The decision follows a series of incremental openings over recent years, including allowing greater foreign ownership in listed companies and easing restrictions on participation in the debt market. Each step has been designed to balance openness with stability, reflecting lessons from other emerging markets that liberalised too rapidly and faced disruptive capital swings.

Some domestic investors have expressed concerns about heightened competition and the potential for increased volatility during periods of global risk aversion. However, policymakers argue that a larger and more diversified investor base can cushion shocks rather than amplify them, particularly when supported by strong regulation and macroeconomic buffers.

See also Emirates NBD secures $1bn via sustainability bonds

International fund managers have broadly welcomed the announcement, viewing it as a signal of regulatory confidence and policy continuity. For them, the elimination of the Qualified Foreign Investor framework simplifies compliance and reduces costs, making it easier to allocate capital at scale and to adjust positions as market conditions evolve.

Beyond equities, the change is expected to benefit the fixed-income segment, where Saudi issuers have become more active. Direct access could support demand for local-currency bonds, aiding the development of a deeper yield curve that supports corporate financing and monetary policy transmission.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.