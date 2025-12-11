Asian Health & Beauty Giant Nutriworks® Forwards Holistic Wellness Into 2026 With DIY Reflexology Patches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the year rapidly approaches its end, industry leaders are looking into what's 'hot' for 2026, especially for beauty and wellness lovers. Asian health and beauty innovator NutriWorks, known for their internationally-lauded Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)- inspired RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology foot patches, is entering the year of the horse with a clear goal- to continue advocating for the importance of holistic health, as well as the true power age-old ingredients hold in alleviating physical and mental ailments in modern daily life.

“As more American consumers battle problems such as chronic exhaustion, insomnia, and anxiety, we are seeing a growing preference for natural products far removed from western pharmaceuticals,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder.“These medications often offer only temporary relief, all while creating risk of side effects and dependence. Our Rest, Flow, and Glow reflexology foot patches combat this concern by prioritizing the body's natural recovery processes, all while not adding any chemicals into the body and using only ingredients found in nature.”

Crafted from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a 'warming' component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and the body's detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), NutriWorks' Rest, Flow, and Glow are simple-to-use DIY patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body's healing processes. By gently stimulating specific points in the feet, the patches trigger responses across the body, helping boost energy, improve relaxation, contribute to more restful sleep, and balance the body's 'Qi', (vital energy):

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body's natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to an analysis conducted by the National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), more Americans than before are utilizing complementary therapies to improve health and manage pain, with 36.7% of individuals utilizing at least one of seven approaches (yoga, meditation, massage therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, naturopathy, and guided imagery/progressive muscle relaxation).

Additionally, an article published by Swell Women stated,“Holistic health is gaining popularity due to the growing recognition of whole wellness and improving the body, mind, and soul. The moment is changing, as more people are shifting away from quick solutions and are actually searching for steady lifestyles that will guide them through the test of time.”

“In Chinese culture, the year of the horse symbolizes freedom, strength, and passion, and these are the ideals we are sharing with consumers globally,” Wong added.“Our belief is that true beauty and wellness begin from within, and by caring for your internal health your natural radiance will shine through each and every day. We are proud of the staying power we have built in the United States, and we welcome all that will come in 2026.”

Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

