Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Denmark’s Aalborg links July 4 celebration funding to Greenland dispute

2026-01-08 07:36:55
(MENAFN) A northern Danish municipality has said American officials could be excluded from the upcoming July 4 celebrations unless tensions over Greenland are resolved.

Officials in Aalborg stated they would withdraw funding for the annual Rebild Festival—an event celebrating US independence—if recent rhetoric about Greenland continues. The city indicated it would continue supporting the event only if US government representatives and personnel were no longer invited.

Traditionally, the program has included appearances by embassy officials and military musicians. The city’s mayor said that while Denmark wants to maintain friendly relations with the United States, it cannot condone the current US government’s stance toward Greenland.

He added that it would be inappropriate to have a US military orchestra perform at a local celebration while Washington is publicly expressing intentions to take control of the island.

The organization that runs the event is set to meet soon to decide how to proceed, as the municipalities involved contribute substantial funding for the celebration.

The controversy arose after renewed calls by the US to take over Greenland for “national security” reasons, following a military operation in Venezuela. Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has repeatedly rejected any suggestion of transferring sovereignty to the United States.

