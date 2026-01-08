403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says U.S. Would Oversee Venezuela’s Oil Resources for Years
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump disclosed his administration intends to control Venezuelan petroleum assets for an extended period, declaring the nation will be reconstructed "in a very profitable way."
Speaking with the New York Times Wednesday, Trump characterized Venezuela's transitional government—composed of officials previously aligned with detained President Nicolas Maduro—as cooperative, stating they are "giving us everything that we feel is necessary" to satisfy American requirements.
The president outlined plans for American petroleum operations in the South American nation. "We're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting oil prices down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need," Trump stated.
Trump indicated Washington has begun monetizing previously sanctioned Venezuelan crude, referencing Tuesday evening's revelation that America would obtain 30 to 50 million barrels of heavy Venezuelan petroleum.
Regarding timeline expectations, he noted, "The oil will take a while," before adding, "Don't forget, they took the oil from us years ago."
The president's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a tripartite strategy for Venezuela encompassing stabilization, recovery, and governmental transition phases.
Trump did not clarify his decision to recognize Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela's interim leader over opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, though he confirmed Rubio maintains "constant communication" with Machado and the administration.
Similarly unexplained was the administration's choice not to install Edmundo Gonzalez, whom Washington recognized as victor of Venezuela's 2024 elections.
During the interview, Trump temporarily stopped to accept a phone call from Colombian President Gustavo Petro—days following threats of action against Colombia—a discussion that seemingly reduced immediate bilateral friction. Trump subsequently suggested Maduro's capture delivered a powerful message to neighboring heads of state.
The president revealed he monitored operational preparations closely, including construction of a full-scale compound replica at a Kentucky military installation, expressing concern the mission could devolve into a "Jimmy Carter disaster. That destroyed his entire administration."
When questioned about potential circumstances warranting ground deployment of American forces in Venezuela, Trump declined specifics. "I wouldn't want to tell you that," he responded. "I really wouldn't want to tell you that, but they're treating us with great respect. As you know, we're getting along very well with the administration that is there right now."
Trump expressed aspirations to visit Venezuela eventually, stating, "I think at some point it'll be safe."
Speaking with the New York Times Wednesday, Trump characterized Venezuela's transitional government—composed of officials previously aligned with detained President Nicolas Maduro—as cooperative, stating they are "giving us everything that we feel is necessary" to satisfy American requirements.
The president outlined plans for American petroleum operations in the South American nation. "We're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting oil prices down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need," Trump stated.
Trump indicated Washington has begun monetizing previously sanctioned Venezuelan crude, referencing Tuesday evening's revelation that America would obtain 30 to 50 million barrels of heavy Venezuelan petroleum.
Regarding timeline expectations, he noted, "The oil will take a while," before adding, "Don't forget, they took the oil from us years ago."
The president's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a tripartite strategy for Venezuela encompassing stabilization, recovery, and governmental transition phases.
Trump did not clarify his decision to recognize Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela's interim leader over opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, though he confirmed Rubio maintains "constant communication" with Machado and the administration.
Similarly unexplained was the administration's choice not to install Edmundo Gonzalez, whom Washington recognized as victor of Venezuela's 2024 elections.
During the interview, Trump temporarily stopped to accept a phone call from Colombian President Gustavo Petro—days following threats of action against Colombia—a discussion that seemingly reduced immediate bilateral friction. Trump subsequently suggested Maduro's capture delivered a powerful message to neighboring heads of state.
The president revealed he monitored operational preparations closely, including construction of a full-scale compound replica at a Kentucky military installation, expressing concern the mission could devolve into a "Jimmy Carter disaster. That destroyed his entire administration."
When questioned about potential circumstances warranting ground deployment of American forces in Venezuela, Trump declined specifics. "I wouldn't want to tell you that," he responded. "I really wouldn't want to tell you that, but they're treating us with great respect. As you know, we're getting along very well with the administration that is there right now."
Trump expressed aspirations to visit Venezuela eventually, stating, "I think at some point it'll be safe."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment