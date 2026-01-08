403
French farmers start protests in Paris despite police restrictions
(MENAFN) French farmers launched a new round of demonstrations in Paris early Thursday, managing to bypass police roadblocks and carry out symbolic actions near prominent landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.
Authorities said they were “monitoring the situation very closely” after protesters breached overnight security checkpoints established around the capital. Officials characterized some of the demonstrators’ actions as “completely reckless,” according to reports.
By early morning, approximately 20 tractors had made their way into Paris, while the majority of agricultural vehicles were held at the city’s outskirts under police supervision, officials said.
The protests were organized by an agricultural group opposing the proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur. Demonstrators are also calling for reduced administrative burdens and criticizing what they describe as insufficient government management of the bovine lumpy skin disease outbreak.
A day earlier, Paris authorities had issued an order prohibiting tractors from entering sensitive zones of the capital, including areas around the presidential palace, the prime minister’s office, and the Rungis wholesale market.
The demonstrations caused significant traffic disruption across western Paris. Major routes were blocked, including the A13 motorway, which was closed in both directions between Saint-Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil after farmers erected barricades, according to traffic services.
Senior government officials were closely tracking developments, according to sources. Protesters said they intend to continue mobilizing in order to maintain pressure on the government ahead of anticipated announcements on agricultural policy in the coming days.
