VP Vance Stands Up for ICE After Deadly Shooting of US National
(MENAFN) Vice President JD Vance mounted a forceful defense of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Wednesday following an officer's fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman, igniting fierce political backlash and raising questions about federal enforcement tactics.
"You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making," Vance declared on X, the US social media platform. "Don't illegally interfere in federal law enforcement operations and try to run over our officers with your car. It's really that simple."
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith identified the victim as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother, contradicting initial assumptions about her immigration status.
Smith demanded a comprehensive investigation into the shooting, asserting ICE's operations have created widespread panic among residents.
"ICE must end this operation now and leave Minnesota," she posted on Instagram. "Their presence is a clear and present threat that is terrorizing our community."
The Vice President rejected calls to curtail enforcement actions, insisting the incident would intensify the administration's immigration crackdown.
"I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president and the entire administration stands behind them," he stated in a follow-up message. "To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law."
US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged Good had been "stalking and impeding" officers throughout the day and attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" by trying to run over an agent.
However, eyewitness accounts, video evidence, and statements from local authorities—including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—contradicted that narrative, indicating Good was fleeing ICE agents rather than attacking them.
"Seen the video. Don't believe this propaganda machine," Walz posted on social media.
