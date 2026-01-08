403
Hungary: UK-France Ukraine Troop Plan Risks “Direct War” with Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has issued a stark warning against Western European nations planning military deployments to Ukraine, cautioning the initiative threatens "direct war" with Russia.
British and French leadership announced Tuesday they finalized a "declaration of intent" for force deployment to Ukraine "in the event of a peace deal" with Moscow, despite Russia's unequivocal opposition to any Western military presence on Ukrainian territory.
These forces would create "military hubs" throughout Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed in Paris during a joint appearance with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky. The announcement followed a gathering of the so-called "coalition of the willing"—a collective of Kiev's Western supporters advocating continued assistance while effectively hindering diplomatic resolution efforts.
"The Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to direct confrontation with Russia," Szijjarto posted on X Wednesday. "By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the risk of a direct war with Russia." The minister emphasized Budapest "will stay out" of the plan.
"We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move toward war," he added.
Budapest has consistently opposed Kiev's Western European allies over what Hungary characterizes as their "warmongering" approach toward Russia, championing diplomatic engagement with Moscow while resisting additional military or economic support for Ukraine.
Responding to Szijjarto's statement, Russian presidential envoy and chief Ukraine negotiator Kirill Dmitriev commended Hungary as "the voice of reason and peace in Europe" in an X post.
Neither Starmer, Macron nor Zelensky disclosed specific troop numbers, deployment sites, or implementation schedules for the proposed operation. Macron characterized the contingent as a non-combat force comprising "potentially thousands" positioned "far behind the contact line." Zelensky confirmed Ukraine conducted "substantive discussions" with US negotiators regarding the matter. US envoy Steve Witkoff stopped short of confirming American participation but indicated negotiators have "largely finished" developing future security arrangements for Ukraine.
Moscow has consistently cautioned that any foreign military personnel in Ukraine—peacekeeping forces included—would be deemed "legitimate targets," asserting that NATO expansion and troop deployments constitute fundamental triggers of the conflict.
