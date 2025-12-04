Incubator Meetlabs Officially Launches The Web3 P2E 3D-Fishing Game“Defishing”

On December 4, incubator MEETLabs announced the official launch of the Web3 P2E 3D-fishing game“DeFishing”.

As the first GameFi on MEETLabs' platform GamingFi, DeFishing debuts on BNB Chain and will be the first to introduce a combined mechanism of Proof of Play (POP) and Proof of Staking (POS): players can earn POP-pool token rewards through in-game mining, completing game quests, and participating in activity rankings, while also earning POS rewards through token staking.

Alongside the official launch of DeFishing, four major official events will go live simultaneously, including a digital asset package (redeemable with airdrop vouchers for GSC - GoldShark Coin - trial funds), a registration package (up to 100K GSC in trial funds), an invitation reward program (both inviter and invitee can earn in-game token rewards), and a mall first-purchase package (offering exclusive items).

Reportedly, the GameFi platform“GamingFi” will adopt a dual-token system and a“deflation + mining” mechanism, consisting of IDOL, the official MEET48 token used for ecosystem governance, community incentives, and staking; and GFT (GamingFi Token), the platform-wide game token with a guaranteed no-additional-issuance policy. In addition, GamingFi has designed a transparent GFT token burn mechanism, regularly publishing the black-hole address and transferring mining-reward GFT tokens into the mining pool to ensure system fairness and token value.

Currently, the platform-wide game token GFT has been listed on DEX. Leveraging GamingFi's economic model, players can not only P2E through chain games on the platform but also benefit from the platform's deflationary mechanism for a second round of P2E.

In the future, the GamingFi platform will release multiple chain-game products, including the blockchain Monopoly game MonopolyChain, further expanding MEET48's footprint in the Web3 entertainment industry as an important incubation project of MEETLabs, enhancing the value of the IDOL token and further strengthening the MEET48 community.

About MEETLabs

MEETLabs is an innovation lab focused on blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency sector, and also serves as the incubator of MEET48. MEET48 is the world's first entertainment-focused AIUGC and fan-economy ecosystem community, regarded as one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, with a 500-person technical and R&D team and regional operations spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through an AIUGC content ecosystem centred on AIGC (Animation, IDOL, Game, and Comics) and Gen-Z entertainment, supported by a graphical, intelligent metaverse social infrastructure.

