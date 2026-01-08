403
Trump, Petro Seek Dialogue
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom he had previously accused of involvement in narcotics trafficking and even threatened with military action.
The exchange came after renewed tensions sparked by the recent abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a US commando raid in Caracas over the weekend. Despite the backdrop, both leaders adopted a more conciliatory tone.
“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account Wednesday.
He added, “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” noting that plans were underway to arrange Petro’s visit to the White House.
Speaking at a rally in Bogota, Petro confirmed that this was their first direct conversation since his election in 2022. “I requested that direct communication be reestablished between the foreign ministers and the presidents. If there is no dialogue, there is war,” he remarked.
Later, Petro wrote on X that he and Trump had “disagreements regarding his vision of the US relationship with Latin America.”
He explained that he had urged Washington to prioritize investment in renewable energy projects across the region rather than focus on exploiting oil reserves.
