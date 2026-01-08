403
Danish MEP urges EU to confront Trump’s Greenland demand
(MENAFN) A Danish member of the European Parliament has warned that US President Donald Trump’s renewed calls to take control of Greenland must be treated with seriousness, arguing that European leaders can no longer rely on rhetoric alone and have the tools to respond decisively.
Trump has shown interest in Greenland since his first term, reviving the proposal in late 2024 and describing US control of the island as “an absolute necessity” for national security. He reiterated the call after a US military operation in Venezuela captured President Nicolas Maduro, citing Greenland’s strategic location and the presence of Russian and Chinese ships.
The White House indicated that options for acquiring Greenland are under discussion and suggested that military involvement is “always an option.” These statements have heightened tensions with Denmark and other European allies while reigniting debate over Greenland’s strategic importance, natural resources, and role in Arctic defense.
Speaking about the situation, the Danish MEP criticized Trump’s “aggressive US behavior” and said Europe must set clear limits and be ready to take action. He stated: “I think it's very unacceptable what Trump is doing here, and I think we need to take him seriously. He has shown that he is capable to make military actions against a sovereign country and his threats against Greenland are very precise. It's a very, very difficult and very problematic situation.”
He compared Trump’s approach to international politics to “a bully in the schoolyard”, arguing that weak responses from European leaders have encouraged continued aggressive behavior.
“Until now, most people have accepted that he do that ... I think Trump thinks that European leaders are very weak, and they will never say no, and they will never make action against United States. And as long he think it is in that way, he will go on with his aggressive behavior,” he added.
Following the US military operation in Venezuela, many European leaders have been cautious in criticizing Trump directly, citing the strategic importance of US support in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
