U.S. Venezuela Strike Death Toll Hits One Hundred

2026-01-08 01:41:42
(MENAFN) Venezuela's Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that a US military assault killed 100 people, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, sustained injuries during Saturday's operation, a television network reported.

Cabello paid tribute to Maduro, his spouse, and those who perished in what Caracas characterized as an American military strike.

"Venezuela will not surrender because it is a nation with history and a legacy," he stated during a state television broadcast.

"The whole world now knows that Nicolás Maduro is a prisoner of war and the United States violated all the norms of international coexistence," he added.

American forces launched aerial bombardments targeting installations in the country's northern region, while special operations units executed a raid in Caracas aimed at capturing Maduro and Flores for extradition to the United States.

At their initial court appearance in New York on narcotics and weapons charges, both Maduro and Flores entered not guilty pleas.

The operation represents an unprecedented direct military intervention in Venezuela, raising questions about international law and sovereignty as the legal proceedings continue in American courts.

