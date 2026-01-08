403
U.S. Pauses All Somalia Aid Over WFP Warehouse Destruction Allegations
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department suspended all assistance to Somalia's government Wednesday following reports that Somali authorities demolished a U.S.-funded humanitarian warehouse and confiscated food designated for starving populations.
"The State Department has paused all ongoing U.S. assistance programs which benefit the Somali Federal Government," the agency announced via statement on X.
Washington expressed alarm over allegations that Somali government officials destroyed a U.S.-backed World Food Programme (WFP) facility and unlawfully commandeered 76 metric tons of internationally donated food supplies meant for at-risk Somalis.
"Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government, taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps," the department declared.
Port authorities in Mogadishu razed the storage facility, according to a WFP spokesperson quoted by the Washington Examiner. The demolished warehouse housed specialized therapeutic nutrition products earmarked for treating malnourished expectant mothers, nursing women, girls, and children, the spokesperson confirmed.
"The warehouse is crucial for WFP's emergency operations at a moment when almost a quarter of the population (4.4 million people) are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse in Somalia," the WFP spokesperson stated, noting the organization is currently coordinating with government officials and partner agencies to resolve the crisis.
The funding freeze represents a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Mogadishu amid Somalia's deepening humanitarian emergency. The suspension affects all programs providing direct benefit to the Somali Federal Government, though the State Department has not specified whether humanitarian aid channeled through non-governmental organizations remains unaffected.
With nearly one-quarter of Somalia's population confronting severe food insecurity, the warehouse's destruction threatens critical relief operations during a period of acute need.
