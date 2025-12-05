Cregis, Kucoin Institutional, The Block Drive Web3 Collaboration In Dubai

Cregis, a leading provider of enterprise digital asset solutions, successfully hosted“Bridge the Night: Institutional Partner Soirée” at CE LA VI Dubai. This exclusive gathering, held at CE LA VI Dubai, was a collaborative effort with KuCoin Institutional, bringing together top executives from leading firms across digital assets, payments, and trading, including GTCFX, Bitunix, Zandbank, Tencent Cloud, ATFX, MH Market, and HexTrust.

Driving Strategic Dialogue in Web3's Emerging Global Hub

Dubai has rapidly solidified its position as a critical global centre for institutional crypto operations, a trend powerfully underscored by this event. Departing from the conventional conference format,“Bridge the Night” was specifically curated to foster an environment ripe for deep, meaningful discussions that genuinely propel business forward. It created a space where genuine connections and strategic alignments could form organically, away from the formality of a stage.

The event featured a series of insightful executive interviews, expertly moderated by TheBlock. Six prominent industry leaders, including Cregis Co-founder Richard, CTO Aaron, and KuCoin Institutional's Tika, shared their perspectives. Their discussions offered profound analyses of the current market, forward-looking insights into the next phase of development, and highlighted the crucial roles of cutting-edge payment and fund storage technologies, robust compliance frameworks, and strategic collaborations within the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Richard, Cregis's Head of Business Development, commented:

Tika, Director and Head of Global Business Development at KuCoin Institutional, added:

Building Trust and Capability: Cregis's Comprehensive Web3 Advancements

Throughout 2025, Cregis has maintained an active presence, focusing on strategic market expansion across the APAC and MENA regions, alongside prominent participation in major industry exhibitions and deep engagement in discussions on the latest technologies and trends. Technologically, Cregis has made significant strides in applying secure technologies like MPC (Multi-Party Computation) and has substantially enhanced its payment infrastructure. Furthermore, to bolster anti-money laundering (AML) efforts, Cregis has partnered with blockchain analytics leaders such as Elliptic and Regtank, significantly strengthening AML capabilities in crypto transactions. The company also successfully obtained dual security certifications: AICPA SOC2 Type 2 and ISO IEC 27001:2022. Each of these deliberate steps underscores Cregis's relentless pursuit of security, compliance, and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the Web3 domain. Looking Ahead to 2026: Empowering Enterprise Evolution

Heading into 2026 and beyond, Cregis is dedicated to advancing its enterprise digital asset solutions. The company will leverage a visionary strategic framework and stringent industry benchmarks to empower global enterprises, facilitating their secure and efficient integration into the Web3 landscape. By providing robust, compliant infrastructure and innovative tools, Cregis aims to establish a solid foundation for enterprise exploration, sustained growth, and compliant Web3 operations, thereby fostering a more open and efficient digital economic ecosystem.

The successful“Bridge the Night” event in Dubai vividly embodies this vision. It not only recapped Cregis's 2025 achievements but, more importantly, served as a pivotal moment to consolidate industry wisdom, deepen partnerships, and collectively chart Web3's future trajectory. Cregis will seize this momentum, collaborating with global partners to relentlessly drive technological innovation, refine compliance frameworks, and embrace the boundless opportunities of the Web3 era.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings-MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine-help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

