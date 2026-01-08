403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark’s defense minister hails planned Greenland talks with Washington
(MENAFN) Denmark’s defense minister has welcomed plans for talks with the United States on Greenland next week, describing the development as a positive step amid heightened tensions.
Speaking on Thursday, Troels Lund Poulsen said the planned meeting represents an opportunity for direct engagement, rather than public exchanges through the press. He said: "I think that is really good news, because it shows that we now have the opportunity to talk directly to each other instead of doing it through the media, and having a meeting is always a good idea," according to reports.
Poulsen emphasized that the discussions should be held behind closed doors, underscoring the importance of confidentiality. He added: “This is the dialogue that is necessary, which the government has called for together with the Greenlandic government.”
The comments came after US officials confirmed that senior American and Danish representatives are set to meet next week, following Denmark’s request for talks amid rising friction linked to renewed US statements about Greenland.
Tensions escalated after a recent US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Shortly afterward, President Donald Trump once again argued for a US takeover of Greenland, citing "national security" concerns. Addressing the issue, he said: “We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”
Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has repeatedly dismissed any suggestion of transferring sovereignty to the United States.
Denmark’s prime minister has also responded sharply to the rhetoric, urging Trump to "stop the threats" and warning that "everything would stop" if Greenland were attacked.
Speaking on Thursday, Troels Lund Poulsen said the planned meeting represents an opportunity for direct engagement, rather than public exchanges through the press. He said: "I think that is really good news, because it shows that we now have the opportunity to talk directly to each other instead of doing it through the media, and having a meeting is always a good idea," according to reports.
Poulsen emphasized that the discussions should be held behind closed doors, underscoring the importance of confidentiality. He added: “This is the dialogue that is necessary, which the government has called for together with the Greenlandic government.”
The comments came after US officials confirmed that senior American and Danish representatives are set to meet next week, following Denmark’s request for talks amid rising friction linked to renewed US statements about Greenland.
Tensions escalated after a recent US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Shortly afterward, President Donald Trump once again argued for a US takeover of Greenland, citing "national security" concerns. Addressing the issue, he said: “We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”
Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has repeatedly dismissed any suggestion of transferring sovereignty to the United States.
Denmark’s prime minister has also responded sharply to the rhetoric, urging Trump to "stop the threats" and warning that "everything would stop" if Greenland were attacked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment