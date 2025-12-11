Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh To Hold National Polls On February 12, 2026

2025-12-11 08:01:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh will hold national polls on February 12, 2026, its electoral commission announced Thursday, the country's first since a student-led uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

A referendum on a landmark democratic reform charter will also be held on the same day, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said in a television broadcast to the nation.

