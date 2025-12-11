Centfx Announces Participation In Ifx Expo 2026 As Silver Sponsor, Showcasing New Fintech Innovations

CentFX, a fast-growing provider of digital trading and financial technology solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming iFX Expo, taking place on February 11–12, 2026, in Dubai. As a Silver-level exhibitor, CentFX will be present at Booths 26 and 27, where the company will unveil its latest advancements aimed at redefining efficiency, security, and innovation in the global trading ecosystem.

The iFX Expo is one of the world's largest B2B fintech events, bringing together industry leaders in online trading, digital assets, payments, and financial services. CentFX's engagement in this year's edition marks a significant step forward in expanding the company's presence across key international markets.

Introducing CentPay: A Next-Generation Payment Solution

At the expo, CentFX will provide a first look at CentPay, the company's upcoming payment solution designed to deliver secure, fast, and seamless transactions for traders, brokers, and financial institutions.

CentPay aims to streamline the funding process, enhance cross-border payment capabilities, and support the growing demand for reliable digital payment infrastructure within the fintech sector.

Highlighting the Cent Token: Strengthening the CentFX Ecosystem

CentFX will also unveil key insights into the development of the Cent Token, a forthcoming digital asset designed to reinforce the company's ecosystem. The Cent Token will support a range of utilities including enhanced platform rewards, ecosystem participation, and new layers of value for CentFX users.

The introduction of the token forms part of CentFX's broader strategy to integrate blockchain-based solutions that elevate transparency, user engagement, and operational efficiency.

A Milestone in CentFX's Global Expansion Strategy

Participation in the iFX Expo aligns with CentFX's ongoing mission to scale its international footprint and deliver sophisticated fintech solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global markets.

CentFX invites all expo attendees, industry stakeholders, and media representatives to visit Booths 26 and 27 to explore the company's offerings and meet with its leadership team.

About CentFX

CentFX is a technology-driven fintech provider offering innovative solutions for trading, payments, and digital asset management. With a mission to empower users through reliability, transparency, and cutting-edge technology, CentFX continues to develop platforms and services that cater to global financial markets.

