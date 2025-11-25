THENA Integrates Orbs' Dsltp To Deliver Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On BNB Chain

Orbs, the leading Layer-3 infrastructure provider, has announced that THENA has become the first DEX to integrate its new dSTLP protocol. The move brings Orbs' first-of-its-kind decentralized solution for setting stop-loss and take-profit orders to BNB Chain, introducing CEX-grade trading.

THENA's integration of dSTLP arrives less than a week after Orbs launched the new trading protocol. The introduction of dSTLP to THENA enables AMM users to set automated stop-loss and take-profit conditions for any swap, giving them precise control over risk and execution.

Synonymous with order book trading on centralized platforms, stop-loss and take-profit orders are foundational to crypto trading, allowing users to limit potential downside and lock in profits. These core features enable the creation of stop-loss orders that automatically trigger when a token drops below a defined price and secure profits by locking in gains once a target price is reached.

Orbs' implementation of these CEX-style features is fully permissionless and composable. THENA's integration of them enables, for the first time ever, an AMM to support advanced trading functionality on top of its pools without relying on centralized servers or off-chain executors.

“THENA's rapid deployment of dSLTP validates the critical need for advanced risk management tools in DeFi,” said Ran Hammer, VP of Business Development at Orbs.“In integrating dSLTP barely a week after its launch, THENA has become the first DEX to offer onchain stop-order automation on BNB Chain, elevating the trading experience for millions of network users.”

THENA's integration delivers a streamlined interface for configuring stop orders with precise controls, supporting customizable parameters such including trigger price and expiry conditions. This flexibility ensures that traders can tailor execution to their specific strategy and risk tolerance.

dSLTP is the newest addition to Orbs L3 trading suite, joining dLIMIT (decentralized limit orders) and dTWAP (decentralized Time-Weighted Average Price orders). These products continue to generate millions in automated monthly trading volume while setting the industry standard for DEX trading execution.

About THENA

THENA is a comprehensive trading hub and modular liquidity layer built on BNB Chain and opBNB. Its ecosystem includes a spot DEX for asset swaps and yield generation, THENA Perps offering trading on 300+ crypto pairs with up to 50x leverage, and ARENA, a gamified competition platform that supports traders and partners. With a vision to become a DeFAI“SuperApp,” THENA aims to deliver a CEX-grade, frictionless onchain experience through deep liquidity, advanced AMMs, and seamless user onboarding.

Learn more: https://docs.thena.fi/thena/

About Orbs

Orbs is a decentralized Layer-3 (L3) blockchain designed specifically for advanced onchain trading. Utilizing a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer, facilitating complex logic and scripts beyond the native functionalities of smart contracts. Orbs-powered protocols such as dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub push the boundaries of DeFi and smart contract technology, introducing CeFi-level execution to onchain trading.

Learn more: