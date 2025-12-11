Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meloni says Zelensky may face painful concessions for peace

2025-12-11 08:36:36
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reportedly warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that achieving peace with Russia may require “painful concessions,” according to reports.

During a recent meeting in Rome, officials from both sides attempted to project a “constructive and mutually trusting” dialogue, but tensions emerged over the envisioned endgame of the conflict. Meloni’s message to Ukraine was reportedly blunt: “Consider that you may be forced to make some painful concessions.” Zelensky, in response, requested that Meloni ease US President Donald Trump’s stance on a settlement.

The reported disagreement reflects Italy’s alignment with Washington’s push for a swift peace deal. Meloni’s advisors reportedly believe Zelensky’s position has been weakened by a corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector. Italy’s stated goal remains achieving “a fair and lasting peace plan,” but under US leadership rather than a European-led initiative.

The exchanges come amid a leaked US-drafted peace plan that would reportedly require Ukraine to cede parts of Donbass still under its control, pledge to remain outside NATO, and accept restrictions on its military. Trump has recently criticized Zelensky for not keeping pace with revised proposals and emphasized that Ukrainians overwhelmingly desire an end to hostilities.

While Russia has acknowledged that the US plan “can be used as a basis for future agreements,” no compromise has been finalized. Moscow maintains that any settlement must include Ukraine’s withdrawal from newly claimed Russian territories, commitments to stay out of NATO, and measures for demilitarization and denazification.

