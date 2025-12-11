403
NATO Leader Reassures Allies Amid New US Security Strategy
(MENAFN) NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday played down worries surrounding the new US national security strategy document, stressing that the Trump administration continues to be dedicated to the alliance.
Speaking at a joint press appearance with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Rutte noted that the allies understand US President Donald Trump's expectations and have undertaken measures to boost their defense budgets and shoulder greater responsibility.
"As NATO secretary general, of course, my main focus is to make sure that the alliance, as a whole, is safe. When I, through that lens, look at the US national security strategy, it clearly states that the US is committed to Europe," Rutte said.
“And the US is committed to NATO. It also acknowledges that for the whole of the alliance to stay safe, you need strong cooperation within NATO, between the European allies and Canada and the United States,” he added.
The new US national security strategy document, issued last week, laid out the Trump administration's main priorities in foreign and security affairs.
It emphasized the Indo-Pacific region while dismissing European governments' description of Russia as an "existential threat".
The document also voiced skepticism about bringing in additional NATO members, asserting that it is time to shift away from viewing NATO "as a perpetually expanding alliance."
In contrast to Rutte's calming remarks, German Chancellor Merz voiced unease over the US national security strategy document, underlining that European nations must reinforce their defense capabilities and assume greater responsibility for their own protection.
