Vision Token (VSN) Lists On Binance Alpha, Expanding Access To Europe's Emerging Web3 Infrastructure

Vision, Bitpanda's Web3 initiative built to bring Europe onchain, has become the first project to list on Binance Alpha on the Arbitrum Blockchain. The integration establishes a new access point for users across the Arbitrum and Binance Web3 networks, broadening global accessibility to VSN and strengthening the token's liquidity and presence in decentralised environments.

Vision originates from Bitpanda but is managed by the independent VISION Web3 Foundation, reflecting the next step toward building a regulated, institution-ready digital asset landscape for Europe. With compliance as its foundation, Vision aims to connect traditional finance and Web3 through transparent infrastructure and clear regulatory alignment. Its goal is to give individuals and institutions a reliable framework for participating in digital finance while supporting Europe's transition toward a fully onchain future.

About the VSN Token

VSN is the fuel of the Vision and Bitpanda ecosystem. It supports staking, provides fee benefits across products, and will play a central role in governance once decentralised decision-making is activated. A portion of ecosystem revenue is allocated to buybacks, burns, and staking rewards, positioning VSN as the vehicle through which users share in the economic growth of the Vision and Bitpanda ecosystem.

Vision's Ecosystem Strategy

Vision is building a comprehensive Web3 product suite that follows Europe's regulatory standards while offering a simple and secure user experience. The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet already provides a seamless gateway to Web3. Vision Protocol delivers the underlying infrastructure for token swaps and bridging. The Launchpad will introduce a curated platform for token launches, followed by Vision Chain, a compliance-native Layer 2 designed for tokenisation and regulated asset issuance. Together, these products position Vision as a core infrastructure layer for the future of Europe's digital asset economy.

As Vision's ecosystem expands, user participation is already being rewarded inside the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet. Since 15 November, normal wallet activity has been generating XP in the background, giving users an early opportunity to build progress ahead of Engage, Vision's upcoming engagement layer featuring missions, leaderboards, and expanded rewards.

The Binance Alpha listing offers immediate value to users by increasing global access and liquidity for VSN. It creates a new entry point for participation in Vision's staking and utility-driven ecosystem and expands the token's visibility within the Arbitrum and Binance Web3 environments.

Roadmap: What's Ahead for Vision

Vision's roadmap includes the launch of governance features, the expansion of token utility, the rollout of the Launchpad and Vision Chain, and the development of partnerships that support tokenisation, regulated digital assets, and institutional adoption. These initiatives will continue to strengthen Vision's role as a trusted and scalable Web3 foundation for Europe.

About the Vision Web3 Foundation

The Vision Web3 Foundation was founded in 2025 as an independent organisation established to govern and develop the Vision (VSN) token and its surrounding ecosystem. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the Foundation is responsible for the issuance and management of VSN, overseeing token supply, liquidity, and protocol governance. It supports the growth of a compliant, user-centric Web3 infrastructure through transparent onchain voting, strategic emissions, and community grants. By reinvesting ecosystem value into innovation and rewarding active participation, the Foundation ensures that the future of VSN remains decentralised, dynamic, and aligned with the interests of its holders.

For more information, users can visit Vision's official page or follow Vision on X and Discord.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including more than 600 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals, and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 7 million users and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Dubai, London, Malta, Milan, and Zurich.

For more information, users can visit Bitpanda's official page or follow Bitpanda on X.

