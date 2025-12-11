403
China, Brazil launch joint deep space laboratory
(MENAFN) China and Brazil are collaborating to establish a laboratory dedicated to the scientific needs of astronomical observation and deep space exploration, according to reports.
The project stems from an agreement between China Electronics Technology Group Corporation’s Network Communications Research Institute and Brazil’s Federal University of Campina Grande and Federal University of Paraiba, aiming to create the China–Brazil Laboratory for Radio Astronomy Technology. The initiative is described as “laying a solid foundation and providing an important platform for future international scientific and technological exchanges, as well as cooperation.”
The laboratory will focus on exploring advanced technologies, fostering international scientific collaboration, and planning large-scale global research projects, promoting science and technological innovation to support global development and modernization.
In a related development, China’s commercial satellite constellation, Spacesail, will offer satellite communications to Brazil and provide broadband internet access to remote and underserved areas, according to reports. Spacesail, a low-Earth-orbit constellation featuring full frequency bands and a multi-layer, multi-orbit design, began its commercial network construction in August last year and is expected to extend services to Brazil by 2026.
