Kremlin responds to Zelenskyy’s readiness for Ukrainian election
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia reacted cautiously to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement expressing readiness to hold a presidential election if security conditions are guaranteed. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow will “see how things develop” and emphasized that discussions on elections have not yet occurred with any party, including the United States.
Peskov framed the Kremlin’s position around long-term peace rather than a temporary truce, saying, “A sustainable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of relevant documents, is an absolute priority.” He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently addressed the issue of Ukrainian elections and that former US President Donald Trump recently commented on it as well.
Zelenskyy had told the press on Tuesday that he is ready to hold elections within 60–90 days, provided security and legal conditions are met. He called on the US and European partners to help create the environment necessary for conducting a wartime vote. Zelenskyy rejected claims, referenced by Trump, that Kyiv is avoiding elections for political advantage, insisting that election timing is entirely a matter for Ukrainians.
Peskov also commented on Trump’s recent Politico interview, stating that Moscow “carefully” reviewed it. He said Trump addressed “root causes” of the Ukraine conflict and highlighted issues related to Ukraine’s NATO membership and territorial disputes, which, according to Peskov, “resonates with our understanding” and could influence prospects for a peaceful settlement.
Russia’s response signals a measured approach, neither rejecting the idea of elections outright nor committing to facilitating them, instead framing the matter within the broader context of achieving long-term peace.
