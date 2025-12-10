403
U.S. Launches Probe into COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths
(MENAFN) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly investigating potential links between COVID-19 vaccines and adult deaths, a review confirmed by the agency amid growing influence from vaccine skeptics in top health roles.
The New York Times reported that the FDA expanded this review after previously looking into possible vaccine-related fatalities among children.
In a statement to the media, the US Department of Health and Human Services, led by longtime vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr., said the agency is now “conducting a thorough investigation into deaths potentially associated with COVID-19 vaccines across multiple age groups.”
An internal FDA memo from late November, portions of which were later reported by the media, revealed the agency had identified and was further examining reports of around 10 child deaths that may be linked to vaccination.
The memo also outlined plans to impose stricter criteria for future vaccine authorizations, including a requirement for “clearer evidence of real-world disease prevention.”
This intensified scrutiny comes under Kennedy’s leadership, who has consistently emphasized that vaccine safety assessments “must be based on the most transparent and comprehensive data available, regardless of prior regulatory decisions.” Critics, however, accuse him of favoring fringe theories over established scientific consensus.
Since the rollout of vaccines in late 2020, over 675 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in the US, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization.
