Qatar, Spain Interior Ministries Sign Joint Action Plan


2025-12-10 11:20:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani met with Spain's Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in security fields and ways to enhance and further develop them, besides touching on issues of mutual concern. The meeting also witnessed the signing of a joint action plan between the interior ministries of the two countries in the areas of information exchange, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention, along with a joint statement between Lekhwiya and the Spanish interior ministry to advance security co-operation mechanisms.

HE Sheikh Khalifa and Gomez signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

