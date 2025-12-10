Qatar, Spain Interior Ministries Sign Joint Action Plan
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in security fields and ways to enhance and further develop them, besides touching on issues of mutual concern. The meeting also witnessed the signing of a joint action plan between the interior ministries of the two countries in the areas of information exchange, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention, along with a joint statement between Lekhwiya and the Spanish interior ministry to advance security co-operation mechanisms.
HE Sheikh Khalifa and Gomez signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.Lekhwiya bilateral cooperation information exchange
