Poland considers giving MiG-29 jets to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland is in discussions to donate its remaining Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, potentially in return for access to Ukrainian missile and drone technologies, according to the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces.
Officials highlighted that Poland’s MiG-29s are nearing the end of their operational life and unlikely to receive further upgrades. The potential transfer would serve dual purposes: supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia and enabling Poland to modernize its own air force. No formal decision has been made yet.
“The donation of the aircraft would be part of the alliance’s policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” the Polish General Staff stated on social media platform X.
Poland plans to replace its MiG-29 fleet with US-made F-16s and South Korea’s FA-50 light combat aircraft, which are gradually assuming operational duties. In return for the jets, Warsaw is exploring collaboration with Kyiv to acquire and jointly develop advanced missile and drone technologies. Ukraine has become a leading manufacturer of drones and is rapidly advancing long-range strike capabilities amid cautious Western support.
Poland’s move would further bolster Ukraine’s aging MiG-29 fleet. Since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine has already received 14 MiG-29s from Poland and 13 from Slovakia, maintaining operational readiness. Currently, Ukraine operates approximately 40 MiG-29 jets.
This exchange highlights an emerging trend of not only providing military hardware but also leveraging technology transfer to strengthen allied defense capabilities.
