Cruz Azul Vs CR Flamengo (FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025)

Qatar is hosting another major football spectacle as Mexico's Cruz Azul clashes with Brazil's Flamengo in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a showdown brimming with Latin football flair.

FULL TIME: Cruz Azul 1–2 Flamengo

Flamengo clinch the Derby of the Americas, securing their spot in the 2025 Intercontinental Cup semifinals, where they will face Egypt's Pyramids FC. A thrilling contest filled with passion, skill, and unforgettable moments!

90' 5 minutes of added time remain as Cruz Azul fights to keep their hopes alive in the 2025 Intercontinental Cup. Every second counts in this thrilling encounter!

86' FERNANDEZ (Cruz Azul) attempts an effort on goal.

84' The goalkeeper of Cruz Azul pulls off a save.

GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL

De Arrascaeta finds the net as the ball crosses the line before a Mexican defender can clear it, giving Flamengo a 2–1 advantage. The Brazilians are back in front!

60' An hour in, and it's turning into a tightly tactical battle. Flamengo are pushing hard as they look for a second goal, while Cruz Azul stay compact and patient, waiting to strike on the counterattack.



49' B. HENRIQUE (CR Flamengo) attempts an effort on goal.

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF!





HALF-TIME!

Cruz Azul 1-1 CR Flamengo

GOAAAAAAL! CRUZ AZUL EQUALISES!

Jorge Sánchez levels the score with a precise low strike tucked inside the goalkeeper's right post, bringing it to 1–1 just before halftime. A huge moment for the Mexican side!

40' The first half is nearing its end, with Flamengo holding on to their 1–0 lead. The Brazilians are managing the tempo well as Cruz Azul continues searching for a breakthrough

28' The Mexican side is pushing hard in search of an equaliser, applying sustained pressure in Flamengo's half. But the Brazilians remain threatening on the break, with their counterattacks looking increasingly dangerous.

19' Attempt at Goal

Carlos ROTONDI (Cruz Azul) attempts an effort on goal.

15'GOAAAAAAAAAAAL!



Giorgian De Arrascaeta breaks the deadlock with a brilliant finish, slipping past the goalkeeper to put the Brazilians 1–0 ahead. A composed strike that gives Flamengo the early advantage.

10' The match remains level as both sides battle for control. Play is concentrated in the midfield, with intense physical duels defining the early minutes between Cruz Azul and Flamengo.

KICK OFF!

LINE UP!

