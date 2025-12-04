Iaero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% Of LIQ Supply To Stakers

iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper Application, Announces LIQ Distribution Campaign.

Base-native liquid staking protocol introduces multi-token batch swap tool and six-month staker rewards program.

iAero Protocol, a liquid staking protocol on Base, today announced the launch of Token Sweeper, an application that enables users to swap multiple tokens in single transactions. The protocol also announced Season 1, a six-month campaign distributing 5% of LIQ token supply to iAERO stakers.

iAero Protocol allows users to deposit AERO or veAERO and receive liquid iAERO tokens. This provides liquidity for vote-escrowed positions while maintaining exposure to Aerodrome voting rewards.

Protocol Overview

Vote-escrowed token models require users to lock capital to earn yields. iAero Protocol offers an alternative approach: users deposit AERO, receive liquid iAERO, and can unstake at any time without penalties.

The protocol distributes 88% of revenue to iAERO & LIQ stakers. Revenue sources include Aerodrome voting rewards, bribe payments, and trading fees. Current staking returns are approximately 35% APR, derived from protocol revenue.

Token Sweeper Launch

Token Sweeper addresses wallet fragmentation from accumulated tokens across airdrops, yield farming, and trading activity. The application enables users to:



Batch swap multiple tokens into USDC or WETH in single transactions

Route through over 100 DEXs via aggregation for execution optimization

Filter spam tokens automatically using updated blocklists Simulate transactions before execution

The application supports nine networks: Base, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Scroll, and Linea. Protocol fees are 0.05%.

Season 1 Distribution

Season 1 awards one point per iAERO staked per day over six months. At conclusion, 5% of LIQ fully diluted value will be distributed pro-rata based on accumulated points. A public leaderboard tracks participant standings.

The campaign rewards sustained staking participation while remaining accessible to new participants throughout the season.

Protocol Architecture

iAero Protocol aggregates user deposits into a collectively managed veAERO position on Aerodrome, Base's primary decentralized exchange. This structure enables smaller depositors to access yields typically available only to large veAERO holders.

Base, developed by Coinbase, has established significant Layer 2 market presence. Aerodrome processes substantial daily trading volume, generating fee revenue for veAERO holders. iAero's liquid staking model converts this yield stream into accessible returns for iAERO stakers.

Availability

iAero Protocol is live at iaero.finance. Token Sweeper is accessible at Documentation is available at

About iAero Protocol

iAero Protocol is a liquid staking solution enabling users to earn Aerodrome voting rewards without lockup requirements. The protocol manages a collectively-owned veAERO position, distributing 88% of revenue to iAERO & LIQ stakers. Built on Base, iAero combines yield generation with DeFi infrastructure products.

Media Contact:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Users should conduct their own research before interacting with any DeFi protocol.