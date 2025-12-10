Finland Envoy Says QND Reflects Qataris' Deep Sense Of Unity, Pride

Finland envoy says QND reflects deep Sense of Unity, Pride, Belonging Shared by Qataris

Finland ambassador to Qatar Juha Mustonen has said that Qatar National Day (QND) is a cherished occasion that reflects the deep sense of unity, pride, and belonging shared by the Qatari people, and carries a timeless message that reminds younger generations of the values and principles that shaped the country and to honour the efforts made by those who came before them.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he also said that QND strengthens the bonds of national identity and solidarity among both citizens and residents. It expresses heartfelt gratitude for the collective efforts that continue to shape and build the country, reinforcing a shared commitment to unity, progress, and pride in Qatar's future journey, he added.

The Finland ambassador pointed out that Qatar has established itself as a respected and effective mediator on the international stage, thanks to its active and principled foreign policy, noting that Qatar has built a reputation as a fair and trustworthy partner in peace efforts by prioritising dialogue and diplomacy over traditional power dynamics. Its approach is based on voluntariness and respect for the ownership of solutions by the parties involved, allowing it to mediate without imposing political pressure, he explained.

In a related context, he said that Doha has hosted key peace talks on many continents like Asia, Africa, America and Europe, and continues to support Palestinian-Israeli peace dialogue, adding that Qatar's humanitarian contributions, such as aid to Ukrainian, reflect its ethical commitment to global stability. He noted that Qatar's inclusive mediation model engages governments, civil society, and vulnerable communities, addressing root causes of conflict and promoting sustainable peace.

Through strategic partnerships with countries like Finland and other Nordic countries, Qatar has strengthened its mediation efforts and shared expertise globally, he said, pointing out that its success is the result of long-term investment in diplomatic capacity and a clear vision for peaceful conflict resolution, making it a capital of mediation.

The Finland ambassador praised the various achievements of Qatar, saying, "I follow with great interest and admiration the impressive progress Qatar has achieved - and continues to achieve - across a wide range of sectors. Guided by Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises human, economic, social, and environmental development, the country has made significant strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, and diplomacy through active mediation efforts."

"As Finland's ambassador to Qatar, I view these accomplishments as a solid foundation for strengthening our bilateral co-operation and deepening the exchange of expertise between our two nations," he added.

He emphasised that Finland-Qatar relations continue to witness steady and dynamic growth, confidently moving toward a future of comprehensive cooperation, noting that this partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration across diverse sectors, including economic development, trade, culture, education, and innovation.

He stressed that both nations' leaderships have demonstrated clear dedication to elevating these ties through high-level visits and regular diplomatic exchanges. A defining milestone in this journey was the historic meeting between His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President Alexander Stubb of Finland in Helsinki, which marked a significant turning point and added strategic depth to the bilateral relationship.

The Finland ambassador has congratulated the wise leadership and people of Qatar on this special occasion, affirming that Qatar National Day is a celebration of unity, pride, and progress, and a moment to look ahead with confidence. He conveyed his hopes for ongoing peace, prosperity, and success in all of Qatar's future endeavours, envisioning a future filled with harmony and enduring peace.