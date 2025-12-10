Qatar Achieved Remarkable Development Success: Malaysian Envoy

National Day/ Malaysian Ambassador to QNA: Qatar Made Great Progress, Remarkable Success in Comprehensive Development

Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar Mohammad Faizal Razali has affirmed that Qatar has made great progress and achieved remarkable success in the field of comprehensive development.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of Qatar's National Day, he said that the achievements made by Qatar are built upon solid foundations, thanks to the country's wise leadership.

On the occasion of Qatar National Day, the Malaysian ambassador to Qatar extended - on behalf of Malaysia's embassy and the Malaysian community in Qatar, his warmest and most sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the government and people of Qatar.

Commemorating its founding in 1878 by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, Qatar National Day is considered an occasion for the Qatari people to reaffirm their loyalty and strengthen national identity and solidarity.

"This celebratory spirit extends equally to more than 6,200 Malaysians residing in Qatar, reinforcing the social cohesion and attachment to this amazing country," he said, noting that this day serves as a shared opportunity for Malaysians in Qatar to draw inspiration from its glorious past and commit to a promising future guided by common shared values and vision.

He pointed out that Qatar has firmly established itself as an indispensable regional and international mediator, adding that the country's diplomatic effectiveness is rooted in a principled foreign policy that prioritises dialogue, constructive engagement and the maintenance of open communication channels with various global actors.

He commended Qatar's unwavering dedication to resolving complex and protracted disputes, which includes successfully mediating political reconciliations across various Arab, African, Asian and European countries, as well as fostering inclusivity in international dialogues.

"Most critically, Qatar has assumed a central and continuous role as a trusted facilitator in the ongoing negotiations to stop Israeli genocide and aggressions in the Middle East," he continued.

He pointed out that Qatar's resolve to pursue peace is all the more commendable, given that, despite the Israeli attack on its land, Qatar has remained steadfast, committed to dialogue and its crucial mediating role.

"This principled position demonstrates not only courage, but also an uncompromising belief that peace cannot be achieved through violence but through the sustained effort of diplomatic engagement," he added.

He indicated that Qatar's tireless efforts to secure ceasefires, end the genocide, facilitate the release of detainees and hostages, and ensure the consistent flow of essential aid to the Palestinians are not merely diplomatic maneuvers; they represent a deep commitment to the moral imperative for global peace, noting that Qatar is unequivocally telling the world that dialogue and principled mediation are the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The Malaysian ambassador also said that Qatar's rapid transformation and tremendous achievements across economic, human, and social fields are truly outstanding, pointing out that this accomplishment is the direct result of His Highness the Amir's visionary leadership, as well as the government's meticulous planning and strategic implementation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030).

"The nation has successfully managed to harness its natural resources into sustainable growth, skillfully navigating the crucial challenge of modernisation while preserving its rich heritage culture. Qatar's success is vividly visible in its world-class infrastructure, pragmatic strategy for economic diversification, vigorous expansion of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production to bolster global energy security and its ambition to become a regional leader in the digital economy and Artificial Intelligence. By investing heavily in human capital, high-quality education and innovation, Qatar is successfully building a competitive, knowledge-based economy that secures a high standard of living for generations to come," he said.

With regard to deepening ties with Malaysia and strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the Malaysia ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Faizal Razali affirmed that the relationship between Malaysia and Qatar is characterised by profound mutual respect and rapidly accelerating strategic growth.

"Our bilateral ties, underpinned by shared economic goals and cultural understanding, have expanded significantly, as evidenced by the substantial increase in bilateral visits, trade and investment across vital sectors including energy, finance, technology, education and defense," he continued.

He also pointed out that Qatar's strategic engagement with Asean is highly significant - positioning the country as the pivotal link for economic and strategic connectivity between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and Southeast Asia, noting that this was clearly demonstrated by the honourable participation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025.

"This high-level presence reflects not only Qatar's dedication to regional stability but also the country's vision to become the central hub facilitating immense future growth," he noted, adding that, by focusing on advanced co-operation in digital transformation, food security and sustainable development, Qatar is actively building the infrastructure necessary to ensure mutual prosperity for both vast regions.

The Malaysian ambassador concluded his statements to QNA by extending his congratulations, once again, on the occasion of Qatar National Day, wishing the Qatari people continued peace, stability and prosperity. He also expressed his ambition that the two countries are able to forge deep collaboration, mutual respect and success.