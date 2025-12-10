403
Erdogan says Gaza’s genocide “severely undermined” human rights values
(MENAFN) The genocide in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 70,000 people, represents a severe erosion of the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Türkiye’s president stated on Wednesday, according to reports.
“Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community,” a statement from the Communications Directorate cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Human Rights Day.
Marking the 77th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdogan highlighted the document as a reflection of humanity’s collective values and accomplishments, emphasizing its ongoing role as a global safeguard for the inherent rights of every individual.
Yet, he pointed out, the principles outlined in the declaration are being disregarded across various regions, with ideals such as peace and justice increasingly under threat.
“It is the shared responsibility of all humanity to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible, as it has been reduced to a massive pile of rubble,” Erdogan remarked. He further stressed that lasting and equitable peace in Gaza depends on reinforcing the existing ceasefire, which Türkiye helped facilitate, and advancing a two-state solution.
The president also criticized Israel for continuing to flout law and order, citing violations of the ceasefire that have resulted in at least 370 Palestinian deaths since October 11. “It is critically important for the international community to increase pressure on Israel to prevent Gaza from being drawn back into conflict,” Erdogan added.
