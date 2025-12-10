National Day 'Offers Opportunity To Instill Values In Younger Generations'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti has emphasised that the National Day embodies the highest meanings of pride and loyalty to the homeland and highlights the values upon which Qatar was founded since its establishment, such as the values of sincere loyalty to the wise leadership and dedication to the nation's progress and prosperity.

The general manager of Katara said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) said theg National Day is an occasion on which we renew our pledge of loyalty to the leader of the nation His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and recall the great efforts made by the founding fathers in building this nation. This occasion is also an opportunity to instill national values in the emerging generations and deepen their connection to the history and authentic cultural identity of their country, he added.

He explained that this year's National Day slogan, 'With You It Rises, From You It Awaits," expresses in depth the essence of these values, as it reflects the close relationship between the leadership and the people, and emphasise that Qatar's renaissance and advancement are achieved through the dedication and efforts of its sons and daughters, whose contributions elevates the nation which looks to them for hardwork and sacrifice. He added that this slogan inspires all of them in Katara and in the various state institutions to move forward in a spirit of co-operation and responsibility to build a prosperous nation worthy of its deep-rooted history and solid identity.

Regarding the contribution of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) to reinforcing national identity and consolidating National Day values in society, Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti noted that since its establishment, Katara has been a leading cultural beacon and a national landmark that effectively contributes to strengthening Qatari identity and enhancing values of belonging and loyalty to the homeland and leadership.

He said that Katara believes that culture is the foundation upon which identity is built, and the most profound means of embedding it in the conscience of society. Therefore, at Katara, it is made sure that all programmes and initiatives are an authentic reflection of the components of the Qatari personality, such as its cultural heritage, value-based traditions, and creative aspirations.

Through literary, artistic, and heritage events, as well as major festivals organised by Katara throughout the year, they work to enhance the spirit of citizenship, connect the younger generations with their cultural roots, and introduce them to the honourable civilisational achievements of their state.

He pointed out that Katara pays special attention to children and youth, considering them the pillars of the future and carriers of national values, adding that the Cultural Village provides the youth with an environment that stimulates creativity and spaces to express their love for their country through art, literature, and theatre, contributing to building a generation that is aware of its identity and is loyal to its homeland.

While speaking about the most prominent artistic events, initiatives, or exhibitions organised by Katara to accompany this year's National Day celebrations, the general manager stressed that the Cultural Village is keen every year to present a comprehensive celebratory programme that reflects the spirit of the National Day and translates its lofty meanings into artistic and cultural experiences that delight the public and enriches national sentiment.

