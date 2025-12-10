403
Japan Denies Rejecting EU Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Japanese Finance Ministry has refuted claims that it turned down a European Union proposal to utilize frozen Russian central bank assets to support a loan for Ukraine.
Reports suggested that Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama “ruled out” the EU’s idea of employing roughly $30 billion of Russian funds held in Japan for a so-called “reparations loan” to Kiev, according to a media outlet.
“It’s completely false,” Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura told reporters on Tuesday, according to a news agency.
“Minister Katayama never made such a comment,” Mimura reportedly stated. He added, “She told the meeting that Japan is preparing to make specific steps” to aid Ukraine, according to the news agency.
Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU members to decide between a significant borrowing initiative or the long-proposed ‘reparations loan’ supported by frozen Russian assets, aimed at financing Ukraine with €90 billion ($104 billion) over 2026-2027.
Most of Moscow’s frozen reserves, roughly €185 billion, are kept in the Belgian clearing system Euroclear. Belgium has resisted EU pressure to use these funds for Ukraine, citing potential legal complications.
