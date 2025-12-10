Aspire Printing, Aspire City Advertising In Pact With Teyseer Group To Boost Sustainability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspire Printing, Aspire City Advertising signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Teyseer Group Wednesday (December 10) aimed at enhancing institutional sustainability and increase the visibility of Teyseer Group's brand identity and advertising campaigns across Aspire Zone.

The MoU spans three years and reflects the commitment of all parties to strengthen long-term collaboration and achieve shared strategic objectives that support sustainable development and innovation within the Aspire Zone ecosystem. It also facilitates the optimal utilisation of advertising assets managed by Aspire Advertising, including digital screens and the Torch Hotel screen, to reach a wider audience and maximise media

MoU signing between Aspire Printing, Aspire City Advertising and Teyseer Group.

Additionally, the MoU ensures that Aspire Printing provides comprehensive and integrated printing services to Teyseer Group, directly contributing to operational sustainability and institutional efficiency within the Division's entities.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ali Abdulla al-Mutawaa, Chief of Business Development and Enterprise Management Officer at Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), general manager of Aspire City Projects, and CEO of Aspire City Advertising and Aspire Printing; Khalifa Abdulrahman al-Mannai, chairman of Teyseer Group; and Hanan Atwan al-Shammari, executive director of Strategic Partnerships, Business and Project Development Division, AZF.

This strategic partnership reflects the commitment of all parties to develop a sustainable environment focused on innovation, providing integrated solutions, and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. It aligns with Qatar's National Vision and contributes to enhancing quality of life, sports, and community engagement across the country.

