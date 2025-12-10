403
Student Killed in Kentucky Campus Shooting
(MENAFN) A fatal shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday left one student dead and another fighting for life, media reported, citing official sources.
Both victims are enrolled KSU students, though the alleged shooter has no affiliation with the university, authorities confirmed.
Campus police apprehended the suspect at the scene. City officials later identified him as Jacob Lee Bard of Evansville, Indiana.
Bard was processed into Franklin County Regional Jail facing murder and first-degree assault charges.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy described the attack as a targeted incident rather than indiscriminate violence.
"This was not a mass shooting or a random incident," Beshear stated in a video address.
The surviving student was transported to a medical facility in critical but stable condition, Tracy confirmed.
Authorities revealed this marks the second shooting at KSU this year. In August, two students sustained gunshot wounds near Young Hall when an occupant of a passing vehicle fired at a group of pedestrians on campus.
The Tuesday shooting has reignited urgent concerns about campus safety at the historically Black university in Frankfort.
