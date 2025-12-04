Prometheus Real Estate Group And Samara Launch Partnership To Add Adus To Existing Properties, Expanding Access To High-Quality Housing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Samara will construct more than 50 high-quality, modular homes within Prometheus communities, unlocking previously underutilized land

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samara announced a strategic partnership with Prometheus Real Estate Group, the largest private operator of multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. The partnership will bring more than 50 of Samara's homes to five Prometheus neighborhoods, marking one of Samara's largest deals to date. Construction is slated to begin in 2026.

Unlocking New Housing Capacity in the Bay Area

California continues to face pressure to add housing in its most desirable areas. The Bay Area alone is short thousands of homes. By partnering with Prometheus, Samara unlocks new capacity within existing properties, turning underutilized areas into well-designed housing that fits each community.

The collaboration comes amid growing demand from multifamily property owners seeking to add housing without new land acquisition or large-scale redevelopment. By leveraging Samara's vertically integrated system-spanning design, engineering, manufacturing and installation-multifamily property owners and other partners can significantly reduce project timelines, increase yield, and maintain predictable costs while ensuring consistency of both curated design and quality across their portfolio.

A Vertically Integrated, Turnkey Solution

While many companies outsource their manufacturing, Samara believes that vertical integration is key to ensuring the superior quality of its homes. Each unit is built in factories the company controls, allowing Samara to enforce higher quality standards, drive faster build and install timelines, and meet rising demand in California.

Samara's homes are engineered to meet or exceed California's Residential Building Code and Title 24 energy standards-the same codes that govern new site-built homes. Permanently installed and designed for long-term use, each unit is built for superior structural integrity, energy performance, and climate resilience.

Additionally, Samara's modular approach makes production inherently more sustainable-minimizing waste on the factory floor, reducing material inefficiencies, and lowering the overall environmental footprint of the homebuilding process.

Leading the Next Wave of Housing Innovation

The partnership with Prometheus follows a year of significant momentum and growth from Samara. Over the last year, Samara has booked more than $100 million in project value and launched active projects in 45 cities across the Greater Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara-serving both homeowners and multifamily property owners. In September, Samara announced a $34 million Series B fundraise led by Thrive Capital, underscoring robust confidence in the company's vision to bring high-quality housing to more Californians.

“We've proven that Samara's end-to-end approach works-combining design excellence, modularity, and speed to deliver homes that fit naturally into existing neighborhoods,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara.“Partnering with leading multifamily property owners like Prometheus is the next step in scaling that vision. Together, we're unlocking new pathways to add high-quality homes in California communities that people love.”

About Samara

Samara is shaping a future where better homes are within reach for more people. We design and build homes that fit naturally into the Californian neighborhoods that people love. With exceptional attention to detail, our homes bring together thoughtful design, premium materials, precision engineering, and efficient construction in ways conventional builders can't. From backyard units that turn underused land into living space to micro-developments that add beautifully crafted homes where they're needed most, Samara helps homeowners, property owners and communities create more-and better-places to live. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC, and other leading investors, and is based in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at samara.

About Prometheus

Prometheus Real Estate Group is the largest privately held owner of multi-family properties in the Bay Area, with a growing portfolio that includes the Portland and Seattle regions. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Prometheus is a family-owned company with a portfolio that includes over 13,000 apartments and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space.

