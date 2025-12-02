403
Pakistan, China Commence Joint Counterterrorism Exercise
(MENAFN) Pakistan and China have initiated their yearly collaborative military counterterrorism drill in the northeastern region of Punjab province, according to the Pakistani military on Tuesday.
The exercise kicked off on Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) located in the Pabbi area of Kharian district. Its primary focus is on improving interoperability during counterterrorism missions, enhancing professional expertise, and exchanging contemporary warfare techniques, stated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media branch of the Pakistan Army.
This latest exercise, named “Warrior-IX,” represents the ninth iteration of the bilateral counterterrorism drills conducted between the two longstanding defense allies.
High-ranking military officials from both nations attended the inauguration ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China’s Western Theatre Command.
According to China’s Defense Ministry, the joint maneuvers will extend until mid-December and follow the theme of “joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations.”
The drills are intended to evaluate and strengthen the combined counterterrorism capabilities of both militaries while contributing to the maintenance of regional peace and stability, the statement added.
